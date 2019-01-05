‘Naruto’ Teases Kashin’s Surprising Plans

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been teasing a big incoming battle with the mysterious Kara group, but the most intriguing member Koji Kashin has been the focus of plenty of fan theories.

His actions in the latest chapter of the manga have clued fans into more of what Kashin is actually after, and they surprisingly tease a set of plans apart from Kara’s overall plan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 30 of the series, Kashin has broken off from the rest of Kara and snuck into Konoha in order to closely monitor Kawaki, who’s currently training with Boruto and his father in order to better figure out the Karma mark power. When Kashin discovers that Kawaki is living with the Hokage, he mentions that he can’t just “sail in and meddle” and even mentions that he wasn’t planning to meddle with them in the first place.

Mentioning that he’s “counting on” Kawaki and Boruto, it seems he snuck into Konoha in order to deter fellow Kara member Delta from going in. This doesn’t last long, however, as Delta goes in herself angered at how long Kashin seems to be taking to recover Kawaki. It’s here that Kashin surprises, as he calls her a fool “out of control.”

But what exactly is Kashin planning? Although he’s a member of Kara, he’s not acting like someone who wants to eliminate Boruto or recover Kawaki for Jigen’s purposes. In fact, when he realizes that Boruto may have developed a healing ability, Kashin worries that Jigen has the same power as well. Noting that it may be “problematic,” if Jigen had that same power, Kashin reveals that he could be planning some kind of coup in the group.

Kashin’s strange actions imply that he’s also trying to gather data on the Karma mark power, Boruto and Kawaki are learning about the power in order to be rid of it, so perhaps Kashin is doing the same? If Jigen having a certain power is “problematic” then Kashin probably wants to find a way to remove the power from Jigen as well.

Hopefully more will be revealed about Kashin’s true intentions as a part of Kara, or at least his true identity. But that remains to be seen as the manga continues. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.