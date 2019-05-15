Naruto Finally Addresses if an Icha Icha Movie Happened

When it comes to Kakashi Hatake, the ninja is hard to shake. The former leader of Team 7 had to build a thick skin to teach the likes of Naruto, but every ninja has their fault. For Kakashi, his big weakness comes in the form of smut, and Boruto did confirm a long-rumored fact about the novels.

Oh, how proud Jiraiya would be! It turns out Icha Icha was turned into a movie, and fans are sure the film because the Fifty Shades of Grey of the NarutoVerse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations made the reveal with its latest episode. The update takes place during the Konoha Shinden arc, and it sees Mirai Sarutobi escort Kakashi and Might Guy on a mission. At first, she thinks the mission is legit, but it turns out to be a pilgrimage of sorts instead.

For what? Well, for Icha Icha.

It turns out the series did get a film adaptation as teased in Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow. The film hinted actress Koyuki Kazahana starred in the movie thanks to a poster reference, but nothing else was ever said. This made fans wonder if such a movie was ever made, and it turns out it was. After all, Kakashi roped Mirai and Might into a vacation where he could see one of the feature’s filming locations. So, it turns out not even becoming the Hokage could sway Kakashi from his naughty love of Icha Icha.

So, do you think the anime needs to dive into this movie further…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!