Naruto Teases One Boruto Villain’s Double-Agent Status

When it comes to Boruto, fans have some strong thoughts on its villains. Since its debut, the sequel has slow-rolled its bad guys in the anime, but the manga has been quicker on the pickup. The manga has been generous with its villain reveals, and fans were curious about one in particular. And thanks to an all-new chapter, fans have learned the bad guy might not be so bad after all.

Recently, Boruto put out a new chapter, and it was there fans caught up on an important battle. The update revealed Naruto is still alive after being trapped by Jigen in an alternate universe, so Kawaki is hoping to chase after his adoptive father to kill him. However, he is not the only one hoping to kill Jigen as it turns out Kashin Koji wants to do much the same.

As the chapter goes on, fans meet up with Kashin once more, and it is there the Kara member reveals he is more of a double agent than a villain. The ninja reveals his wish to take down Jigen, but fans are not sure whether his goal is to end Kara or take it over for himself.

“It’s not completely impossible,” Kashin tells himself as he prepares to leave the Leaf Village to fight Jigen alone. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“I might actually be able to take down Jigen myself. It’s worth me heading back at least.”

For some time now, fans have wondered if Kashin was truly and enemy or not. His strange ties to the Leaf Village have confused readers for months. In the past, Kashin was able to summon toads who traditionally were summoned by Leaf Village ninjas exclusively. Not only could the man use trademark jutsus from the village, but he was able to infiltrate the city as his chakra was registered there. Now, fans are more convinced than ever that Kashin is really a spy working within Kara, but they will have to wait and see whether that theory works out.

