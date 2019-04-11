‘Boruto’ Teaser Promises An Upcoming “Fierce Fight”

Boruto is living the high life as the sequel to Naruto, and it has gotten fans amped up as of late. While the anime explores its own arcs, the manga is moving straight ahead with a new storyline with a villain group named Kara.

So, as you can guess, things are going down between the organization and the Leaf Village… and it is about to get even worse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a fan translator hit up Twitter with a report about the next chapter of Boruto. Organic Dinosaur shared alleged details from the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, and they have to do with Boruto.

Boruto CH.34 preview from WSJ #20 backpage: “They’re heading towards a fierce fight!! What awaits the Uzumaki family and Kawaki…!?” — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) April 11, 2019

“They’re heading towards a fierce fight,” the bit reads. “What awaits the Uzumaki family and Kawaki…!?”

For fans, this teaser has got them feeling a little confused. Fans will remember chapter 19 ended on a rather victorious note for Naruto Uzumaki. The Seventh Hokage beat a member of Kara named Delta, but she was no pushover. The higher member was tasked with bringing Kawaki home after Naruto brought the boy into his home, but the Hokage kept that from happening.

Now, fans are curious as to what fight is about to come upon the manga next. With Delta seemingly out, there is a chance someone like Kashin Koji could step in on behalf of his partner, but that isn’t guaranteed. So, readers will have to wait patiently and see how exactly this teaser plays out when Boruto’s new chapter drops this month.

So, how do you like this opening so far…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!