Boruto Re-encounters Neji in New Anime Teaser

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ time travel arc has reached a major turning point now that the young Naruto and Jiraiya have been made aware that Urashiki Otsutsuki is after Naruto’s Nine-Tails chakra. Boruto has also been made aware of his father’s isolated and tragic past because of his uncontrolled beast state, so this leaves both of them relatively vulnerable in a few ways. So Jiraiya instead suggested that they should all train together instead, and preview images from the next episode teases a surprise reunion during this training.

Preview images from Episode 132, as shared by Cho-Animedia, tease that Boruto will be re-encountering his uncle Neji again after meeting him in an earlier episode. Perhaps this time they will have a much more meaningful interaction.

Episode 132 of the series is titled “Jiraiya’s Duty,” and the synopsis reads as such, “Boruto and the young Naruto conduct some joint-training! At Jiraiya’s suggestion, Boruto and the young Naruto begin training to make their chakra align and sync-up with one another’s! However, things won’t turn out the way that they intended them to?!”

The synopsis for the episode unfortunately doesn’t give much more detail behind this second meeting between the two, but each new meeting is surely going to be eye-opening for the young Boruto. He’s only heard about his uncle Neji in passing, as Neji died heroically before he was born, so this will be his only real image of his uncle. This conversation between the two will also give Boruto another view of his father.

He’ll see how Naruto changed the mind of someone so steadfast like Neji, and this better building of trust between Boruto and the younger version of his father will go a long way in terms of bettering a combination attack to potentially use against Urashiki in the future.

