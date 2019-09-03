Boruto Preview Breaks Down Urashiki’s Puppet Form

If you’re a big fan of puppets (for whatever reason), Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the anime for you! After his fight with the Sand Village’s Kankuro, the villain Urashiki pitted his puppets against the ninja’s as well as against the current kazekage of the village, Gaara. Now, with the preview for the upcoming episode of Boruto, we see Urashiki pitting his puppets, spawned from his immense strength as a member of the Otsusuki clan, against Gaara’s son and fellow sand wielder, Shinki.

Twitter User Boruto4Life shared the preview for the 123rd episode of the Naruto sequel series, showing a full blown battle between Shinki and Urashiki well under way, with a lunar puppet facing off against the metal sand of the son of Gaara:

The Otsusuki family is an interesting set of villains for both the ninja of Konoha, and the world at large, to square off against. Attempting to gain more chakra to maintain their immortality, the ninja of this lunar base manage to travel from alternate reality to alternate reality in order to satiate their hunger. Now, their eyes are firmly set on the universe of Boruto and company, with Urashiki taking no prisoners. As he faced off against Kankuro last episode, the puppet master of the sand village found himself terribly outmatched, forced to self destruct several of his puppets in a bleak attempt to gain victory, which ultimately didn’t pan out.

Now, the next episode teases not only Shinki attempting to take down one of Urashiki’s puppets, but Boruto right by his side in an attempt to take down the celestial threat. Obviously, with so much chakra bursting from his veins, Urashiki is no easy antagonist to beat, having already blown his way past the likes of Gaara and Sasuke! Like Cell from the Dragon Ball Z franchise, Urashiki is attempting to steal chakra from anything, or anyone, that he can!

What do you think of the preview for the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation? Can the combined force of Shinki and Boruto taken down this nefarious puppet?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.