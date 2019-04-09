New ‘Boruto’s Opening Teases ‘Naruto’ Family Training

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is entering a new era as the anime series has officially passed the one hundreth episode mark. With this big occasion, the anime has revealed a new opening and ending. The newest opening theme sequence is as slick as the ones previously seen in the series thus far, and one of the slickest aspects is a neat tease as some training for the Uzumaki family.

The newest opening sees Boruto and Himawari training with Hanabi, while being overseen by their mother and father. It’s a brief tease at some family training, but it’s effective. You can check it out in the video above.

Fans have been wanting to see Himawari start her ninja training ever since it was revealed that she has already awakened a powerful Byakugan, so it’s a pretty great sight to see her practicing the Hyuga taijutsu techniques. One of the strongest thematic thread throughout the Naruto series has been family bonds, so if this were incorporated into the series fully then it would be a strong representative aspect of that theme.

Unfortunately, there is no confirmation that this scene in particular will make it into the series officially. Boruto’s openings have a propensity to use flashy non-canon scenes, and this might be the latest case. This ties into the rest of the opening theme which sees Boruto trying to chase after the ghost of his father before realizing he can grow stronger in different ways than his dad did.

Though fans would love to see all of this make it into the series as many of the scenes involve Boruto receiving different kinds of training before taking on a mysterious new opponent. This one would especially sting if it never makes the series, however, as fans are still waiting for Himawari to get into the action too.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

