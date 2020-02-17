Boruto Shows Off Sarada’s Sharingan Genjutsu Skills in Latest Episode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently making its way through the anime’s version of the Mujina Bandits arc, and it has been fairly different from what transpired in the original manga. With a brand new setting and brand new set of characters to follow, it began with a mysterious assassin after a former member of the gang currently locked away in a shinobi prison. But after Boruto and Mitsuki solved the mystery of who was trying to attack Kokuri (who they have been assigned to protect), things took a turn as the mysteries only piled up further.

Because while Kokuri had asked the Hidden Leaf for protection from the Mujina Gang, he’s also a former member and currently in prison too. This meant that he’s also untrustworthy, and it’s compounded even further by the fact that he’s kept his past largely a mystery too. But Boruto and Mitsuki decided to get to the bottom of this in the latest episode.

Sarada had been conducting investigations of her own around the prison while Boruto and Mitsuki disguised themselves as inmates, and the latest episode brought her into the fold in full as she used her Sharigan in a pretty cool genjutsu in order to get Kokuri to confess any secret he might have been hiding from Team 7.

After getting Kokuri in the library, Sarada uses her Sharingan to send Kokuri into an illusion in which he sees Tsukiyo attacking Boruto and nearly killing him too. It’s here that Kokuri finally reveals that he got rid of the money shortly after stealing it, and thus won over the trust of Team 7 in the process. All thanks to another good use of Sarada’s Sharingan abilities!

