Boruto Shows Off Team 7's Espionage Skills

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially kicked off the Mujina Bandits arc with the latest couple of episodes, and unlike the arc the original manga is based off of, the anime is taking a much different route as it explores a completely new setting and original characters. With Boruto and the rest with Team 7 tasked with infiltrating a special shinobi prison in order to protect a target from the Mujina Gang, this means that this team is finally getting to show off their ninja skills in a way they have yet to be truly challenged to do thus far.

With Boruto and Mitsuki in Hozuki Castle prison and Sarada as an investigative journalist on the outside, the trio is on the hunt for various bits of information. Not only do they have to figure out the true identity of the Mujina Gang's leader, they also have to learn the identity of the mystery assassin's who's out to kill the person they're trying to protect.

Episode 142 of the series sees the trio gathering information around the prison. As a good showcase of the espionage skills befitting of a shinobi, Boruto and Mitsuki manage to work their way around the prison without calling too much attention as to why they are doing so. Earning the trust of some of their fellow prisoners, the two of them soon figure out that their mysterious assailant is actually in their cell.

But Boruto and Mitsuki are only 2/3 of the spy team as Sarada puts in a lot of work to figuring things out. Sarada is seen getting important information from one of the head guard's office, and she passes on her information in a letter hidden in a book with a special jutsu. Team 7 doesn't often get to use these skills as many of their arcs have been battle heavy instead, so the Mujina Bandits showing off this side of their skills is most welcome.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.