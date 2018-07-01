‘Naruto’ Finally Lets Sasuke Use Talk no Jutsu

When it comes to jutsu, there are few things Sasuke Uchiha cannot do. The ninja’s Sharingan grants him access to all kinds of techniques, and Sasuke only upped that skill when he came into the Rinnegan. Still, there was one jutsu that evaded him, but it seems Sasuke has got it figured out.

After all, the Uchiha Clan head just showed the world he’s a top-class user of the Talk no Jutsu. Naruto must be so proud.

Fans were able to see Sasuke put the technique into action in the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. While he didn’t use the favorite move on a villain, Sasuke managed to turn Naruto’s son right around with the devastating technique.

The whole thing began when Boruto decided to try on his dad’s old genin outfit once Naruto was taken. The boy quietly told himself he was a loser, and Sasuke creeped in to agree.

“You got caught cheating and everyone scorned you. You were stripped of your headband, and you can’t even call yourself a shinobi right now. On top of that, your father is gone. You’re in the same situation your dad used to be in,” Sasuke said, and the blunt delivery even made fans wince.

Still, it seems the talking to flipped something inside of Boruto. The hero went from pitying himself to squaring up, leaving Boruto to ask what his dad would have done in his position. Such a question prompted a smile (!) from Sasuke who then said: “Seems you want to know more than just his weaknesses now.”

With the Talk no Jutsu coming to an end, Sasuke managed to bolster Boruto’s confidence once more before the episode ended. However, it required the Uchiha to knock the young boy down with a rather familiar insult.

“You definitely can because you’re a bigger loser than Naruto ever was,” Sasuke said when assuring Boruto he could defeat Momoshiki Otsutsuki if push came to shove. “It means you hate to lose. Trust my words.”

The surprisingly touching beatdown gave Boruto the inspiration he needed to give his whole ninja shtick a serious shot. In the same way Naruto browbeat guys like Haku and Gaara into submission, Sasuke was able to do the same for Boruto. So, it’s only a matter of time before the Uchiha gets chatty with an opponent mid-battle. Maybe Orochimaru will get a taste of the jutsu next…

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

How effective was this special Talk no Jutsu? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!