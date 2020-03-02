Stunning Naruto Cosplay Brings the Sexy no Jutsu to Life

When Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto first began, Naruto Uzumaki could not use many jutsu techniques. Due to the fact that he couldn’t quite get control of his chakra thanks to the Nine-Tailed Fox residing within him, Naruto was deemed a failure by his fellow ninja students simply because he couldn’t form clones or use any traditional jutsu. But this didn’t get Naruto down as fans would see him use the kind of ingenuity within his limitations that he would become known for later in the series. But his precocious nature early on meant this ingenuity showed up in…strange ways.

As one of the first techniques he was able to pull off and show what he could do (and would end up being one of the techniques that ended up saving him in the final battle), Boruto revealed a “Sexy no Jutsu” that he crafted of his own that transformed into into a beautiful woman. He would use this shock factor to surprise and end up getting a free hit on his foes (or to pull off some quirky prank).

It was a beautiful woman shrouded by clouds to hilariously censor the more saucy bits of the jutsu, so you’d think it would be a tough look to recreate in the real world. But artist @fabulizcosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) found a fun way to recreate the cloudy bikini look and still keep all of the impact of the jutsu in tact! Check it out:

Naruto’s Sexy no Jutsu might have fallen to the wayside as the series got more intense, but it remains part of its core DNA to this day. In fact, when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently launched its time travel arc it turned out that Naruto taught this technique to his son. With Boruto having his own version of the technique, and Konohamaru having the same, it does beg the question of what other characters would look like using this technique too!

How does Naruto’s Sexy no Jutsu rank among all his other techniques? Which character should debut their own Sexy Jutsu next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! If you wanted to catch up with new Naruto episodes, you can currently stream Boruto: Naruto Next Generations on Crunchyroll and see new episodes of Naruto: Shippuden Saturday nights during Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.