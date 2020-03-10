Boruto Reveals Official Design for Shojoji

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been on quite a long streak of original anime content with over 80 episodes from the last time the anime has adapted material from the manga release of the series. But that streak will soon be coming to an end with an adaptation of the Mujina Bandits arc coming in the next episode. Fans have been excited to see the anime return to the manga’s story ever since it was announced, and now it’s even more so that the extended prologue featuring the Hozuki Castle shinobi prison has ended.

This extended prologue helped to set up the grander threat of the Mujina Gang, and fans were already introduced to its boss when he brutally killed a character (that ended up being censored in the anime). It led to a major cliffhanger in which a character grossly transformed into someone completely different thanks to the Mujina Gang boss’ ability to take over the corpse of anyone he wants.

Episode 147 had played coy with the full reveal of Shojoji, but the official character design for the Mujina boss has been officially revealed online so now we have an idea of just how he’ll look in the anime version of the arc. Given how brutal Shojoji is in the manga version of the arc, the anime is in for quite a heavy hitter with this one.

The Mujina Bandits arc is one of the shorter ones in the manga overall as it lasts around five chapters in total, so the extended original anime prologue was needed to help enhance Shojoji’s threat. Now that fans have an idea of what the boss of this deadly gang is capable of, they will be that much more worried for Boruto and the rest of Team 7 as they get wrapped up in another dangerous mission involving the gang. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how it will unfold in the anime.

Are you ready for Shojoji's official debut in the anime? Ready to see it finally adapt the manga after tons of episodes with the Mujina Bandits arc? What are you hoping to see in the next few episodes?