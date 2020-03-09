Boruto Reveals One Ninja's Shocking Disguise

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans have been excitedly waiting for the Mujina Bandits arc to hit the anime ever since it was initially announced, but what wasn't expected was an extended prologue to the adaptation featuring original anime content. Boruto and Team 7 were tasked with infiltrating the Hozuki Castle shinobi prison to guard a former member of the Mujina Gang, and thus had to subsequently break that target out of prison lest he be transferred to another prison full of gang members. But when that fight came to an end with the latest episode of the series, there was one shocking cliffhanger.

After the fight with Tsukiyo came to an end, Tsukiyo dragged Kokuri into the ocean as one last attempt to kill him. Shortly after, Kokuri was the only one to pull himself out and noted how Tsukiyo ran out of energy and sank further down. But this wasn't exactly the case as the real Kokuri had been killed and "Tsukiyo" took control of his body.

Episode 147 ended on a cliffhanger scene which saw "Kokuri" walking into a hideout with the members of the Mujina Gang. At first it seemed like Kokuri was the actual boss all along and had been lying to Boruto and the others, but he soon mentions how the "traitor" has been taken care of and morphs into a completely different person. Although we don't see it, it looks pretty gross.

This new person, in Kokuri's body, admits his name is "Shojoji" and that he has the ability to take over someone's body when they die. It's not quite clear how he does that just yet, but this reveal clears up why Tsukiyo had been held with such reverence with the other members of the Mujina Gang. He was the real boss in disguise, and now that he's out of prison, it looks like he's got his eyes set on the Hidden Leaf Village. What do you think he will be up to next?

