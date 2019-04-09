Broly’s ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ S.H. Figuarts Figure Has Arrived

Tamashii Nations has launched their S.H. Figuarts Broly figure from the wildy popular Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it can be displayed in all three of his forms from the film. It includes two pairs of hands, two heads, two face plates, and a neck-ring control device.

Pre-orders are live right here for $72.99 with shipping slated for November. Amazingly, you can also pre-order previous S.H. Figuarts figures in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly lineup on Amazon at the time of writing. This includes the Super Saiyan God Goku figure and the Super Saiyan God Vegeta figure. The Super Saiyan God Gogeta figure is listed but currently unavailable. The same goes for the Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power) figure. Both are expected to arrive in May, so pre-orders have either sold out or they haven’t begun. Many of these figures have already sold out in pre-order elsewhere, so if you see them in stock, jump on them while you can.

On a related note, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now with an 11% discount. The official description for the film reads:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

