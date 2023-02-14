Agust D Announces 2023 World Tour

Get ready, world – it looks like Min Yoongi is going on tour. Today, the agency behind BTS and its various members confirmed the rapper has a world tour planned for 2023. Starting this April, Agust D will be on tour, and the global event will kickoff in the United States before moving elsewhere.

According to HYBE Entertainment, the tour will begin on April 26th in New York at the UBS Arena. It will then move little further with a show in New Jersey before carrying on to Illinois and California. For full tour dates, you can check out the list below to find what cities would work for your travel needs.

Once the Agust D tour wraps stateside, it will move to Asia in late May. Jakarta, Bangkok, and Singapore will all feature tour dates before the act returns to South Korea in June for two concerts. For now, these are all the shows confirmed for the Agust D tour, but HYBE Entertainment says the list will be updated moving forward. So if you do not see your country here, don't fret just yet!

(Photo: HYBE)

This event marks a first for Agust D as Yoongi has not taken his solo act on a world tour as of yet. The move comes not long after fellow BTS rapper J-Hope made history with his performance at Lollapalooza. The 2022 event drew in a massive crowd of 100,000 at the festival, and J-Hope drew in millions more at home through streams. Now, Agust D is ready to bring his mixtapes to fans across the globe. And as you'd expect with any BTS act, tickets for the rapper's concerts are going to be in high demand across the board.

Will you be hunting for tour tickets when they drop later this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.