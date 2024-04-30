Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Adds Beerus, Whis, and More in New Trailer

A new Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero trailer dropped this week after Bandai Namco teased a showcase of some sparring matches between masters and apprentices, but little did Dragon Ball fans know that this trailer would mean a confirmation of not just a few but 10 more characters. In true Dragon Ball game fashion, several of those fighters are different versions of just one character -- Gohan and Trunks, in this case, as opposed to Goku and Vegeta from before -- but we also got characters like Master Roshi, Beerus, and even Whis added to the roster.

The new trailer shown below fittingly includes pairings like Kid Gohan and Piccolo who trained Goku's son in the early days of Dragon Ball Z with the rest of the characters shown fitting the mentor/apprentice dynamic, too. While past reveals have been relegated to characters from Dragon Ball Super, Beerus and Whis is as far out as these new additions go, so most of these should be pretty familiar to longtime Dragon Ball fans.

The new additions to the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero roster of fighters are as follows:

New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Fighters

Gohan (Kid)

Gohan (Adult)

Gohan (Future)

Gohan (Future), Super Saiyan

Trunks (Sword)

Trunks (Sword), Super Saiyan

Videl

Beerus

Whis

Master Roshi

Of those new ones, Whis is the most unique among them. As Dragon Ball Super fans may recall, Angels like Whis aren't really allowed to engage in full-on combat with others. Their power levels are immense, but we never truly get to see what they're capable of because of this rule. Whis has been playable in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, however, and is very clearly not using his full power based on his demeanor and fighting style in that game, so it looks like Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be able to skirt that rule by making Whis' fights seem more like sparring matches as opposed to actual brawls.

Whis is not the only unusual pick that we've seen in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero either. Most recently, it was revealed that Kakunsa from Dragon Ball Super would be part of the game. Kakunsa isn't exactly an obscure character since she played a significant enough role in one episode of the show's Tournament of Power arc, but she's definitely not someone who'd make the first cut for a roster, so the fact that she's in the game should be welcome news for any other fringe characters Dragon Ball fans may want to see.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero still has many more roster spots to fill, so expect more announcements between now and the time the game is eventually released this year. It doesn't yet have a release date, but it's in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.