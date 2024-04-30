Jujutsu Kaisen Revisits Season Two With New Hidden Inventory Promo

Jujutsu Kaisen has earned its rank as one of the top anime series on the air. With Studio MAPPA at its back, the company's top-tier animators have turned the story into something special. Last year, Jujutsu Kaisen season two drove home this point with season two. And now, the anime is taking time to revisit itself with a special Hidden Inventory poster.

As you can see, the new Jujutsu Kaisen illustration was recently posted in Japan to promote the anime's Blu-ray and DVD bundles. Last summer, fans were given a first look at Jujutsu Kaisen season two courtesy of the Hidden Inventory arc. The storyline had expectations overhead as Jujutsu Kaisen would tackle the Shibuya Incident arc when it closed, and yeah – the arc seriously delivered.

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

In the poster above, fans can revisit the flashback period that the Hidden Inventory arc takes place in. We can see Gojo during his high school years with others like Nanami and Utahime. Of course, Geto is here as the sorcerer hasn't turned his back on jujutsu society at this point. And when you look at this new promo, it is heartbreaking to realize just how many of these students aren't alive anymore.

If you are not fully caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, the anime is easy to binge. The series is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for those wanting more info on the hit series, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

