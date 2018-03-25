Watch John Cena Dance To BTS’ “MIC Drop” At Kids’ Choice Awards

Being internationally famous isn’t easy, but it definitely comes with its perks. Traveling is a must when it comes to the lifestyles of the rich and famous. While fame may have its drawbacks, there are plenty of benefits to make up for the hassle, and BTS is learning that all very quickly. The rising K-pop group has made a successfully entrance into western pop culture, and its members discovered just how popular they were tonight in the US.

After all, John Cena did take to the stage at the Kids’ Choice Awards dancing to their latest single. No, really – there’s video evidence of his choreography and everything.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight, Nickelodeon celebrated all things entertainment with its annual Kids’ Choice Awards. The fan-voted event lifted up dozens of high-profile celebs like Camila Cabello and more. BTS was also put in the spotlight as the group was nominated for Favorite Global Star. Not only did the band win the coveted award, but BTS’ hit single “MIC Drop” was blasted on live TV for all of America to see thanks to Cena.

The wrestler-turned-actor was the host for the awards ceremony, and Cena wasn’t about to let BTS nab an award without being celebrated. As you can see above, the man took to the stage with a few dozen dancers to do a little routine to “MIC Drop.” Cena may not be doing the hard-hitting moves which J-Hope leads in this song’s choreography, but he hits its high points while his surrounded dancers get down. The lengthy clip took place during the show’s opening, and BTS fans are understandably living for the special nod.

Of course, the intro was surprising to fans, but BTS lovers should know the band has a special connection with Cena. Not only does the band’s youngest member Jungkook often refer to himself as Jeon Cena as a joke, but the wrestler is actually a fan of the band. Over on Instagram, Cena posted an array of BTS-centric posts over the last month which raised several eyebrows. The star confirmed he was a fan of the group not long ago, and Cena decided he’d use his gig as the Kid’s Choice Awards host to share his love of K-pop with the world.

Did you see this BTS breakdown coming from Cena? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!