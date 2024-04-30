My Hero Academia Cosplay Blows Up With Bakugo

My Hero Academia's final arc has seen Murdergod Dynamight stepping up to the plate as Bakugo has come a long way since season one. Pushing his rivalry with Deku to the side, the most popular hero of the shonen franchise will make an explosive entrance in the anime's seventh season beginning this week. As the young crime fighter prepares to take on the likes of All For One, Shigaraki, and the League of Villains, one fan has perfectly captured the energy and aesthetic of the hot-tempered hero.

When last we left Bakugo in season six of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, the young hero did something that many thought he would never do, bring Deku back from the brink. Thanks to the aftermath of the Paranormal Liberation War, Hero Society was hanging on by a thread, as massive waves of villains were freed from confinement by Shigaraki. Attempting to keep everything from falling apart, Deku took on a much darker route in his crime-fighting, with many mistaking him for a villain thanks to his new appearance. Class 1-A worked to get Midoriya to return to UA Academy, but one of the biggest voices in bringing Deku back was Bakugo, who has done some major growing up in the series.

Bakugo's Explosive Personality Works Well For Cosplay

Bakugo will routinely win popularity contests in Japan when fans vote for their favorite characters of UA Academy. Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, recent manga chapters have certainly seen Dynamight earning his crown in the popularity department. As creator Kohei Horikoshi prepares for the grand finale, it's a certainty that anime fans will be missing Bakugo's exploits for years to come.

My Hero Academia's seventh season might not be billed as its last, but there might just be some big battles that come to an end in the upcoming anime episodes. Horikoshi has yet to state how many more chapters the manga has in the tank, but the mangaka has been ramping up the stakes to cement that this final arc is the biggest of the series to date.

What are your predictions for the grand finale of My Hero Academia? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on the superhero shonen series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.