BTS May Have Dropped A Comeback Hint With Their iHeartRadio Win

BTS had a big year in 2017, and the K-pop superstars are eager to continue their streak this year. After dropping a hit mini-album, the seven-member group has been hard at work on their next comeback. And, if you head to social media, you will find that fans are freaking out over the group’s return thanks to a new video.

Seriously, just check out the tweets in the slides below. These conspiracy theories are A+ material.

If you hadn’t heard, BTS made history (again) when the group swept awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The event had the group nominated for two fan-voted awards: Best Fan Army and Best Boy Band. BTS managed to take both honors home, and the band accepted the awards with a taped acceptance speech that made fans do a double take.

As you can see above, the video is a simple one. Each of the members can be seen standing in formation as the band’s leader RM thanks fans in English. However, it is how the members are dressed that has fans in a tizzy.

Save for Jungkook and a couple others, each of the BTS members are sporting some rather large hats in this video. Beanies and a colorful bucket hat can be found decorating each of the singers, and fans know what that means. In K-pop, hats are often used by idols to obscure their hair color ahead of comebacks to keep fans surprised. The video shown at the awards ceremony showed just enough to confirm most of the BTS members have dark or black hair, and fans are beyond hyped for the look.

After all, fans of BTS have been waiting for such a concept for awhile now. Not only have the members of the group signaled their interest in a toned-down comeback, but fans have pleaded with Big Hit Entertainment to hide bleaches and dyes from its stylists. As you can see below, fans are struggling to keep calm now that the agency seems to have listened to their pleas. Now, all Big Hit has to do is find those bleach bottles it tossed should the company want to troll fans when BTS’s next comeback does go live…

Do you think BTS will finally go with this blacked-out comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

seunghyunjimin

Congratulations @BTS_twt you deserve it. You ARE the best Boyband in the world!



Another thing tho, look at them all wearing caps except for Jin & Jungkook. I really smell Black-haired Bangtan next comeback asjkfgkbkska https://t.co/j8tY4bCUc6 — 빅뱅 꽃길 | 13032018 ?? (@seunghyunjimin) March 12, 2018

jiminthrusts

shakeera31

They are sporting some dark hair there….. Jimeme can hide all his might but the moment he lift his head slightly higher.. I can see some dark side burns….. Boiiiiiiii….. If they comeback with dark hairs.. I’m gonna skip 2018 .. — Skeyra (@shakeera31) March 12, 2018

guccitaetea

xxiatxx

i’m so alarmed, the all black hair comeback is happening, i’m grateful but unprepared, ya feel me / @BTS_twt — hangsang? (@xxiatxx) March 12, 2018

starship_69809

Look at those hats I wonder what their hiding so far Jin, Namjoon, Hoseok,Taehyung, and Jung kook have dark hair.BOI IM READY FOR MY WIG TO BE SNATCHED AT THIS COMEBACK I WANT ALL THE DARK HAIR. pic.twitter.com/9aSKcMSyfW — kpop_has_me_shook (@starship_69809) March 12, 2018

CristinaC_10

But let’s talk about how we are ALL ? GONNA ? DIE ? from a @BTS_twt all-black-hair comeback!! ?



I AM NOT READY BUT I AM SO READY ? pic.twitter.com/sJyJSy5JZh — Cristina C (@CristinaC_10) March 12, 2018

jiminieteas

when i come back to twitter and everything to figure out:

– BTS won both #BestBoyBand and #BestFanArmy

– every member will have black hair in the comeback pic.twitter.com/VNHt0Ky4mJ — ~lia (@jiminieteas) March 12, 2018

baby_mochi_

I already don’t trust both BTS and bighit I’m sure they dyed black so they can make us think we getting a black hair comeback but than BANG a new hair color pops up out of nowhere — 엠마 ♡ (@baby_mochi_) March 12, 2018

jungkookreally