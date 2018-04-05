BTS Is Taking Over The Internet With Its New Comeback Teaser Trailer

Anime

Never doubt the power of a dedicated fandom. When it comes to K-pop, fans know what it takes to takeover social media, and a full-scale attack launched today when BTS dropped a surprise teaser for its next comeback. And, just a few hours later, millions are clamoring over the reel.

Taking to Youtube, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment took fans by surprise when a new video was posted to their channels. The clip, which can be seen above, is a long one that introduces the theme of BTS’ upcoming comeback. The project will be called Love Yourself: Wonder, and this new video explores the new concept’s euphoric nature, but things are not as easygoing as they look.

Not only does the new teaser confirm BTS’ new comeback is upon fans, but it gives a first-look at the project. Each member of BTS looks bright in the colorful, throwback outfits from the 90s. As the video starts, it makes direct callbacks to BTS’ previous comebacks during ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life’ era, and they intermingle with moments from the band’s new comebacks.

Halfway through the video, fans finally get a sneak-peek of the band’s latest track. The song, which is titled “Euphoria”, is a pop-centric tune with synthetic beats. Right now, fans expect this song to be the first one housed on Love Yourself: Wonder, but fans still aren’t sure of when the EP will drop. No release date has been attached to the project as of yet.

With so many questions out there, fans are taking to social media to share their excitement for BTS’ new gift, and they have more than a few conspiracy theories to share. As you can see below, the band’s fandom has lots to say about the unexpected teaser, and their savvy social navigation has led #Euphoria to top Twitter’s worldwide trend list for much of the day.

What do you make of this comeback teaser? Are you excited for BTS’ new direction? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

