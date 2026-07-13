Crunchyroll’s Most Magical Anime Creator Already Has an Ending in Mind

Witch Hat Atelier is one of the most magical new anime series that you can check out with Crunchyroll now, and it turns out the creator behind it all already has an ending in mind for how they want to bring it all to a close. Kamome Shirahama’s Witch Hat Atelier originally made its manga debut back in 2016, and over the last decade had become one of the most requested anime adaptations that manga fans had wanted to see in action. And with its debut season this Spring, the anime has met all those expectations.

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Witch Hat Atelier quickly became one of the biggest anime hits streaming with Crunchyroll earlier this Spring, and is now in the works on coming back for even more episodes in the future. Taking the stage during Anime Expo 2026 earlier this month (as reported by Anime News Network) series creator Shirahama revealed that they already have an idea of how the story will come to an end but has to choose between “two options” of which one to ultimately go with.

Witch Hat Atelier Creator Already Has an Ending in Mind

©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee

“I have an idea of how the story will end,” Witch Hat Atelier creator Kamome Shirahama stated about whether they write a story with an ending goal already in mind. “In my mind, there are two options, and I have to decide which one I want to go with.” While the creator didn’t give any concrete details about what ending it could have, understandably, it is good to hear that the creator is ultimately working towards a finale that they already have a clear picture of in their mind rather than making it up as they go along.

That is likely why Witch Hat Atelier has been such a popular manga series with fans for the past decade, and now that’s going to get even bigger with the debut of its official anime adaptation. The first season of the series wrapped up its run earlier this Spring, but ended things on a wild cliffhanger that left Coco and the others in a very dangerous situation. But thankfully the anime has already confirmed a second season is on the way in the near future.

Witch Hat Atelier Season 2 Announced

©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee

Witch Hat Atelier Season 2 is now in the works, but has yet to reveal its release window or date as of the time of this writing. There are still many details about the coming season yet to be revealed as of this time such as potential returning production staff or voice cast for the episodes, but it has been confirmed that Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episodes when they hit. It’s also where you can catch up with everything that’s happened in the first season in the meantime.

The first season left Coco and the other apprentices in a very dangerous situation, so the second season is going to pick right back up in the mix of the action. Witch Hat Atelier has been one of the key franchises that Crunchyroll has been airing episodes of this Spring, so it’s likely going to be a big hit when it comes back too.

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HT – ANN