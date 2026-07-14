Solo Leveling’s Official Sequel Gets a Major Update Ahead of Anime Film

After making fans wait for more than a year, A-1 Pictures confirmed a Solo Leveling film, which will continue Jinwoo’s journey. The anime has already wrapped up the Jeju Island Arc, but the story is far from over. Jinwoo has yet to solve the mystery behind the system and the appearance of the Gates. The upcoming film will only set the stage for the mysteries to be unraveled as the story will enter a crucial phase. However, while the film has yet to share more updates on its release window and even the plot, another project of the franchise is making huge waves with a new trailer. Solo Leveling: KARMA, an upcoming RPG game, has been under development for a year now, and the latest trailer reveals a new look at the original story.

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The game grabbed attention at this year’s Anime Expo, where the Executive Producer Jun-sung Kim and the voice of Sung Jin-woo, Aleks Le, also made their appearance during the panel. Following the convention, a new trailer was released, which teases an exciting plot for fans.

Solo Leveling: KARMA Teases a New Villain

Image Courtesy of Netmarble

The promotional trailer begins with scenes from the anime to depict the motivation behind Jinwoo’s actions. It begins with the events of the first season before Jinwoo was approached by the system. The video shares a brief look at his journey up until the second season before it highlights the gameplay and the characters who will be making their appearance.

The trailer also shares glimpses of the alternate settings where he has been fighting those he was closest to. The game will follow the 27 years of his journey when he travels back in time to save the countless lives that were lost after the appearance of the gates. However, since Jinwoo kept jumping through multiple timelines, he met several of his acquaintances who even turned into his enemies.

As the trailer was nearing its end, Jinwoo approached a mysterious man responsible for everything that’s happened so far. He’s clearly someone Jinwoo is familiar with but didn’t expect to meet as an enemy. The trailer hides the identity of the villain to build more hype around the game’s upcoming release.

What Is Solo Leveling: KARMA About?

Image Courtesy of Netmarble

This upcoming game developed by Netmarble will expand the story even further through many original scenes. It will follow Jinwoo after the main ending, where he fought for 27 years against the Monarchs in order to ensure that the gates wouldn’t appear in the current timeline.

He went through countless timelines and fought fierce battles one after the other as he saved the future. Jinwoo’s sacrifice wasn’t in vain, even though his efforts will never be recognized. Solo Leveling: Karma is expected to be released this year, although the exact date hasn’t been revealed yet. Since the trailer is already out, we can expect more updates in the next few months.

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