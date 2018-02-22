Big Hit Entertainment Reveals J-Hope’s Mixtape Release Date

UPDATE! Just as this article went live, Big Hit Entertaiment answered fans’ questions! J-Hope will drop his mixtape on March 2 according to the agency.

Can you feel the excitement already? It is looking more and more likely that J-Hope will drop his mixtape this year, and K-pop fans are already preparing themselves for its heart-stopping jams.

So, fans were caught totally off-guard when BTS took to Twitter to share a preview of the so-called hixtape.

As you can see below, the official page for BTS posted a short clip from who many assume is J-Hope. The video was shot in a mixing room at Big Hit Entertainment, and a sound engineer can be seen working on the a track. The video include a brief snippet of the untitled song, and fans are already freaking out.

The energetic track is high-paced and features some groovy autotune effects. J-Hope can be heard echoing in the track, and its overall funky vibe has got BTS fans more hyped than ever for his mixtape to drop.

Earlier this year, fans got a taste of the mixtape on accident when a producer at Big Hit Entertainment shared a snippet on social media. Jeong Woo-young shared a clip of the studio’s crew mastering a mixtape song that highlighted J-Hope’s fiery rap flow. The video was taken down from Snapchat shortly after its post, but fans were quick to save the audio for themselves and recirculate it.

Now, fans know when they can expect to hear the special mixtape, and that is more than they can say for BTS’ prior indie releases. When fellow bandmate Suga released his mixtape “Agust D,” fans were given no warning before it went live on Soundtrack. The same can be said for RM’s titular mixtape, but J-Hope is being more upfront with his release. So, when the album does drop, social media will be flooded with a wave of crying emojis and “J-HOOOOOOPE” tweets.

Are you ready to hear the hixtape?!