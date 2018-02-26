BTS Drops New Teaser For J-Hope’s Mixtape

The year is 2018, and fans of BTS are in for a true gift. After a busy year promoting, the band is due for a solid vacation, but J-Hope has been grinding away on his mixtape. In just a matter of days, the rapper will release the long-awaited package, and one Twitter video just previewed a bit of the tape.

Given how fans are reacting, if the whole mixtape is a third as good as this snippet, it is going to slay eardrums around the world.

Over on social media, BTS posted a short clip of the Big Hit Entertainment team mixing the tape. The clip, which can be seen below, pans over a room of producers inside of a studio. One is seen at a DJ table doing a live mix of a track, and J-Hope’s voice can be heard over the EDM-esque beats.

Appropriately enough, the idol seems to be saying “Bass line” in this snippet. When you hear the track’s banging bass, you will get what the lyric makes total sense.

This is the latest preview fans have gotten for J-Hope’s mixtape, but it is far from the first. Just last week, BTS took to Twitter to share a clip of another producer working on a different track. The groovy song was teased very briefly, but its auto-tuned vocals and funky tempo showed what kind of range J-Hope’s mixtape will feature.

As for this latest preview, it appears to feature a song which fans heard before by accident. At the start of February, a Big Hit recording engineer posted a video on Snapchat which housed part of J-Hope’s mixtape. The clip was deleted quickly, but fans of BTS immortalized the snippet online. When you play the two songs back to back, its tempo is almost identical, and the timbre of J-Hope’s voice is the same.

If you cannot wait much longer for the so-called hixtape to drop, you just have to make it through a few more days. Last week, Big Hit announced J-Hope’s mixtape will drop on March 2, and the band’s legion of fans have already declared the release date a fandom holiday.

How hyped are you for J-Hope's mixtape?