BTS’s Jungkook Releases Gentle New Song Cover

If you checked out Twitter today, there is a decent chance you saw something about Jeon Jungkook in your feed. The singer is a member of BTS, and his smooth vocals are easy to swoon over. That is why millions of fans about lost it when Jungkook shared a video of himself covering a new song earlier today.

So, you better brace yourself. If you were not a fan of the singer before now, you may be after seeing this clip.

Taking to Twitter, Jungkook posted a video of him doing a cover of “All of My Life” by Park Won. The idol performed a piano cover of the track for fans, and his stripped down vocals are definitely impressive. So far, the video has nearly two million views, and fans are still freaking out over the gift.

Of course, fans cannot say they are surprised by the cover. Earlier this week, Jungkook hinted at the project on Twitter by posting an instrumental track of “All of My Life.” The singer made good on his promise, and fans are glad they didn’t have to wait long to hear the singer.

Fans of BTS will know that this is far from the first cover Jungkook has done. Over the years, the band’s youngest member has done an array of songs in Korean and English. Most recently, Jungkook did a cover of “Breathe” by Lee Hi which he shared online. The artist has also done covers of songs by Charlie Puth, Justin Beiber, Tori Kelly, Adam Levine, Crush, Troye Sivan, and Zion T.

This cover was a welcome gift to fans, and it is not the only one BTS fans have to look forward to. This week, J-Hope is slated to send the fandom into a panic when his long-awaited mixtape drops. Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the rapper would release his solo project on March 2, and plenty of fans have already declared the debut date a K-pop holiday.

