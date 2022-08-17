Burberry Debuts Special Manga Collaboration

There is no denying the growing popularity of manga globally at this point. With sales often dominating top comics, the Japanese industry is expanding its reach in every way. From anime adaptations to merch deals, manga publishers are in the business of collaboration, and it seems Burberry is getting in on the action!

After all, the luxury brand released a special look at one of its next collaborations, and it involves a hot manga. Kodansha and Burberry are teaming up for a special Blue Period campaign as you can see below. And obviously, the deal looks incredibly classy.

A special new "Blue Period" manga booklet in collaboration with fashion brand Burberry will be distributed starting August 20.



Tsubasa Yamaguchi created an original character based on the Burberry Lola bag too



Image © Kodansha, Tsubasa Yamaguchi, Burberry pic.twitter.com/snyrd4jRCW — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) August 16, 2022

As you can tell by this poster, Blue Period has brought its leads together for this high-fashion campaign. The pair is decked out in Burberry from head to toe. Dressed in plaid and earthy tones, the stars of Blue Period look like models here, and we have artist Tsubasa Yamaguchi to thank. The creator did ink the artwork for this collaboration, and Burberry promises to reveal more information about the partnership on August 20th.

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen x Dolce & Gabbana Collection Revealed

Of course, this Burberry deal has brought new eyes to Blue Period and the manga industry as a whole. It isn't every day a luxury house teams up with an anime on a campaign, but in the last few years, it has become far more common. In the last few years, the trend has exploded thanks to brands like Gucci, Chanel, and more. You can check out a list of recent anime collabs in the fashion sphere below, but be warned! The luxury pieces will cost you a pretty penny...!

Lowe x Studio Ghibli



Dolce & Gabbana x Jujutsu Kaisen



Gucci x One Piece



Gucci x Doraemon



Coach x Naruto



Chanel x Akira



Longchamp x Pokemon



Maje x Sailor Moon



Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon

Supreme x Akira



Do you think luxury brands should expand their brand deals with Japan's top manga titles? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.