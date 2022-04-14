Jujutsu Kaisen x Dolce & Gabbana Collection Revealed

As anime has grown in popularity over the last decade, more and more brands are getting in on the industry. From car manufacturers to chain restaurants, everyone wants in on anime, and that goes for luxury retailers as well. That is why Jujutsu Kaisen has teamed up with Dolce & Gabbana for a special collaboration, and its collection has been shown to fans for the first time.

The update comes by way of the Jujutsu Kaisen cast. A poster was released showcasing the collection’s styles not long ago, and it was there fans saw everyone from Nanami to Panda and Gojo rocking the pricey pieces.

As you can see above, Yuji is dressed in a black-white athleisure suit littered with Dolce & Gabbana iconography. Megumi and Nanami are more low-key in their looks. The former is dressed in an oversized jacket and slim jeans that scream money while Nanami looks smart in a tartan suit.

Nobara is rocking a dark look herself thanks to a frayed mini skirt while Maki looks smart in tailored trousers and a loose button-down. Toge is wearing a luxury jacket complete with his curse seal while Panda sports a mini version of himself with help from a backpack. And of course, Gojo looks rich in his Dolce & Gabbana jacket, black joggers, and white shirt.

If you are curious how much these pieces will cost, well – buckle up. The cheapest item listed right now is Gojo’s plain white shirt as it is retailing for over $300 USD. The man’s logo jacket is listed at over $4,000 and his shoes and eyewear are similarly expensive. As for Nanami, this demure look is just as expensive if not more so. Each piece of his is listed at over $1,000, so this collection is one Jujutsu Kaisen fans will need to save for.

Clearly, Dolce & Gabbana put effort into this line, and each character’s outfit suits the sorcerer wearing it. Fans of the anime will no doubt be begging for the Panda backpack or Toge’s print jacket. But for luxury lovers in general, it seems this anime collection will contain plenty of must-have pieces.

Would you care to invest in any of these high-end pieces? Or will you stick to Jujutsu Kaisen's more affordable merch?