Burn the Witch Manga Will Be Published in the U.S.

Fans of Tite Kubo’s work are already have a big year as a special presentation celebrating Bleach‘s 20th Anniversary announced that not only will the Bleach anime be returning to adapt the long-awaited Thousand-Year Blood War arc, but Kubo will officially be making Burn the Witch his next full weekly series. The brief one-shot debuted back in 2018, and impressed both fans and Shonen Jump’s editors so much that they wanted Kubo to turn it into a full serialized work. Thankfully, Weekly Shonen Jump Editor-in-Chief Sasaki Hisashi confirmed we’ll be able to read it outside of Japan too.

After Burn the Witch‘s initial one-shot was re-released onto Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library, Hisashi took to Twitter to confirm to fans that the “limited” chapters of Burn the Witch will be hitting the magazine later this Summer and will be simultaneously released in English alongside the other weekly releases of the magazine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Forgot to mention. New limited chapters of #BTW will be serialized in #shonenjump this summer and we WILL simultaneously publish it in English! Stay tuned!! — SHONENJUMP SASAKI (@SASAKI_Hisashi) March 22, 2020

It’s going to be a pretty big year for Burn the Witch as the Bleach spin-off will also be debuting a feature length anime film adapting the events of that original one-shot. One of the more hilarious notes from that 20th Anniversary presentation had the editors noting how they came to a decision to make the anime pretty closely to when they decided to have Kubo turn the one-shot into a full series. Because an anime film would only show off how much potential a full series would have!

One of the more concerning aspects about Hisashi’s comment is the use of word “limited” here. Fans are wondering whether or not this means Burn the Witch will be a limited series, or if it means it’s a limited edition or limited time release. Either way, we’ll know for sure when the full series drops later this Summer in Japan and the United States!

Are you excited to read Tite Kubo’s Burn the Witch when it becomes a full series sometime later this year? What are you hoping to see after reading through that first one-shot? Are you excited to eventually see its big anime adaptation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!