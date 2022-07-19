Call of the Night Cosplay Brings Summer's Vampire Favorite to Life

Call of the Night has finally made its big anime debut as part of the new wave of Summer 2022 anime, and one awesome cosplay has brought everyone's new favorite vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa, to life for the Summer season! This Summer might have been stacked to the brim with a number of major returning franchises fans have been wanting to see new episodes from, but they were far from the only new anime we would be getting to see. There are a number of manga adaptations making their rounds as well, and Kotoyama's original manga series has been one of the more curious to see come to life.

The first couple of episodes for Call of the Night have now premiered, and with them introduced fans to the vampire at the center of the series, Nazuna. This vampire introduced herself to the main character, Ko Yamori, and instantly provided him with the idea of a much better and more interesting life being possible. Now wanting to become a vampire himself, Ko somehow needs to fall in love with this mysterious vampire in order to properly become one. We'll see whether or not this works out, but cosplay from artist @seracoss on Instagram has definitely gotten fans feeling the love with their take on Nazuna Nanakusa! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out Call of the Night as it airs new episodes for the Summer to see what all the fuss is about, you can now find it exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. They tease the series as such, "Wracked by insomnia and wanderlust, Ko Yamori is driven onto the moonlit streets every night in an aimless search for something he can't seem to name. His nightly ritual is marked by purposeless introspection — until he meets Nazuna, who might just be a vampire! Ko's new companion could offer him dark gifts and a vampire's immortality. But there are conditions that must be met before Ko can sink his teeth into vampirism, and he'll have to discover just how far he's willing to go to satisfy his desires before he can heed the Call of the Night!"

How are you liking Call of the Night's anime debut so far? What has been your favorite anime of the Summer season a few weeks in? Let us know your thoughts all about it and everything anime in the comments!