Call of the Night Shares Opening: Watch

Call of the Night has officially made its debut as part of the new wave of releases for the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and that means it has also shared its opening theme sequence for its big premiere! Kotoyama's original manga series has been a quiet hit with fans ever since it launched with Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine back in 2019, but now it's gearing up to hit a whole new wave of fans with the premiere of its full anime adaptation along with the rest of the major releases this Summer. But it's already become one of the more unique new series of the season overall.

Call of the Night is one of the big new anime adaptations making its mark in the Summer 2022 schedule outside of all of the major franchises making their return, and with the series launching its first episode fans have gotten to see just what it is going to offer for the rest of the Summer. It makes its mark quick and early, however, with its new opening theme sequence. Titled "Dantenshi" as performed by Creepy Nuts, you can check out the opening theme sequence for Call of the Night's anime debut below as shared by Noitamina's official YouTube channel:

If you wanted to check out Call of the Night as it airs, you can now find it streaming with HIDIVE. They tease the series as such, "Wracked by insomnia and wanderlust, Ko Yamori is driven onto the moonlit streets every night in an aimless search for something he can't seem to name. His nightly ritual is marked by purposeless introspection — until he meets Nazuna, who might just be a vampire! Ko's new companion could offer him dark gifts and a vampire's immortality. But there are conditions that must be met before Ko can sink his teeth into vampirism, and he'll have to discover just how far he's willing to go to satisfy his desires before he can heed the Call of the Night!"

Directed by Tomoyuki Itamura for Liden Films, Call of the Night stars the likes of Gen Sato as Kо Yamori, Sora Amamiya as Nazuna Nanakusa, Yumiri Hanamori as Akira Asai, Haruka Tomatsu as Seri Kikyo, Eri Kitamura as Nico Hirata, Shizuka Itou as Kabura Honda, Naomi Ozora as Midori Kohakobe, and Azumi Waki as Hatsuka Suzushiro.