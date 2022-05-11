Call of the Night Releases Poster for New Anime

✖

Call of the Night is one of the many new anime premieres hitting screens later this year as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and it has released a new poster to celebrate! If you were bummed about the fact that Dagashi Kashi can no longer continue with new episodes, then there's a chance that this new anime might be for you. Original series creator Kotoyama has been pushing forward with a new serialization in the pages of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Magazine since 2019, and soon fans will get to see this prominent creator's take on vampires with a whole new anime adaptation.

Kotoyama's Call of the Night will be officially making its anime adaptation premiere this July, and while there is no concrete set date for the new series just yet there is a lot of hype building for this new anime series. Now that the anime is getting ready for its full launch in a little over a month, fans can get another look at what to expect with a new poster sharing a full look at Call of the Night's cast of characters from its official Twitter account! You can check it out below:

Tomoyuki Itamura is directing Call of the Night's anime debut for Liden Films with Tetsuya Miyanishi serving as chief director. Michiko Yokote will be handling the scripts, Haruka Sagawa will be designing the characters, and Creepy Nuts will be performing the opening theme titled "Call of the Night." The cast for Call of the Night's anime currently includes the likes of Gen Sato as Kо Yamori, Sora Amamiya as Nazuna Nanakusa, Yumiri Hanamori as Akira Asai, Haruka Tomatsu as Seri Kikyo, Eri Kitamura as Nico Hirata, Shizuka Itou as Kabura Honda, Naomi Ozora as Midori Kohakobe, and Azumi Waki as Hatsuka Suzushiro.

Viz Media has officially licensed Call of the Night's manga for its English language release, and they describe the series as such, "One sleepless night, Ko slips out to walk the streets. Life after dark is a revelation! When flirtatious Nazuna invites Ko to spend the night at her place in an abandoned building, he's stoked! But then he awakens to kisses on his neck with a little too much bite to them... Is it just the delicious taste of his blood that makes her meet him night after night for late-night adventures, conversation and...naps? Or something else? Then, when a cute girl from Ko's past shows up and competes for his attention, his budding relationship with the undead is put to the test!"

What do you think? How are you liking the look of Call of the Night's official anime debut so far? Where does it currently rank among your most anticipated releases of the Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!