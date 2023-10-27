Captain Laserhawk Creator Adi Shankar Wants to Work On a Big Netflix Franchise

Adi Shankar has made quite the name for himself on Netflix with both his original works along with some big-time video game adaptations. Castlevania: Nocturne released its first season earlier this year, following the success of the first series that gave animation fans four seasons. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix recently arrived on the streaming service and it seems that Shankar has a strong desire to jump into another video game franchise.

On top of the aforementioned properties, Shankar is also working on a new animated take for Dante with a Devil May Cry animated series. Nocturne has also been confirmed for a second season, which definitely makes sense considering the giant cliffhanger that ended the first season of the sequel series. With Netflix continuing to lean into video game adaptations, perhaps Shankar will get his wish to dive into the popular franchise following Geralt of Rivia.

(Photo: Netflix)

Adi Shankar's The Witcher

Adi Shankar is dying to take on The Witcher, the popular CD Projekt video game franchise that has found serious success on Netflix with both its live-action adaptation and animated projects, "If I can see it in my mind's eye then I know it will be good, or at the very least it will speak to a subsection of the population. If I can't see it then I stay away. I'd love to one day do The Witcher. I'd follow the morally complex books exactly but execute it with the brutal tone of Berserk. My narrative arc would strictly adhere to the chronology and plot twists of Andrzej Sapkowski's books, with particular attention to maintaining the morally grey atmosphere and the rich slavic mythological undertones of The Witcher universe."

Captain Laserhawk had its fair share of video game crossovers, which Shankar detailed in a recent chat with us here at ComicBook.com, "The process was totally intuitive. This process was not forced but rather felt like a natural exploration and documentation of an already-existing alternate reality. There was a world unfolding in my head and I was transcribing what I was experiencing. The unfolding story of this alternative universe playing out in my head, allowed the narrative and character choices to be guided by a creative flow rather than a structured decision-making process."

