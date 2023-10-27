Captain Laserhawk Creator Adi Shankar Explains How Cody Rhodes & Kenny Omega Joined The Series

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix sees quite a few Ubisoft video game characters making an appearance in the animated series. Surprisingly, two major superstars from the professional wrestling world also had roles to play in Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega. We had the chance to chat with Captain Laserhawk's creator Adi Shankar about how these two professional wrestlers became a part of the series.

Shankar explained how the universe of Eden was the perfect place to see these two wrestling superstars appear, noting how the creator's love of professional wrestling helped pave the way for their inclusion, "I love professional wrestling and given the world of Laserhawk is an amalgamation of popular culture I dig, I wanted wrestling to have some representation. In the hyper-sensitized, overstimulated fascist world of Eden, professional wrestling is an extremely popular pastime. This choreographed sports soap opera provides a coping strategy for the masses, and as such it attracts viewers from all Megacities and across species. Eden Wrestling Federation ("EWF") is the largest wrestling organization in all of Eden but Beach World Pro-Wrestling ("BWW") is it's next biggest competitor."

Adi then explained how his friendship with both Rhodes and Omega made it simple to get them on board, "When it came to getting them on board for the show, a simple text was all it took. I've known each of them for years and both immediately agreed. Cody Rhodes and I first connected thanks to our mutual friend, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP). Shortly after the viral success of ALL IN, DDP arranged a dinner for Cody and I. At that time, Cody was at a crossroads. Tony Khan had extended a financial proposition to him, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks to build upon the momentum of ALL IN and create what would eventually become AEW. Simultaneously, Paul Levesque was enticing them to rejoin WWE."

Captain Laserhawk's Wrestling Cameos

"While all this was unfolding, the second season of Castlevania had made a significant impact, and DDP floated the idea of me taking Cody and his squad to Netflix to develop a follow up to ALL IN. Kenny Omega entered my life a few weeks after I met Cody in a completely different context. Our introduction was through his agent and the bond between Kenny and I solidified rapidly because of our mutual love for gaming and anime."

The Captain Laserhawk creator took the opportunity to praise both Cody and Kenny, noting that their personalities make them superstars both inside and out of the ring, "From a professional standpoint, I firmly believe that both Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega are not just outstanding wrestlers but also potent personalities that have the capacity to transcend wrestling and become crossover stars. Cody carries an aura reminiscent of Liam Neeson: a mix of charm and gravitas that appeals across demographics. I introduced Cody to my mom, and my mom assumed he was a movie star not a wrestler."

"Conversely, Kenny Omega exudes a kinetic expressiveness that evokes memories of Buster Keaton's silent film brilliance. With a seamless blend of gravity-defying moves and light-hearted jests, Omega's style mirrors the effortless grace and comedic mastery Keaton wielded on the silver screen. Omega's matches, marked by intricate choreography, wit, and unexpected humor, echo the precision and comedic timing that Keaton masterfully exhibited in silent cinema. Both artists, though separated by decades and divergent mediums, possess the singular talent to meld raw athleticism with profound storytelling, leaving audiences riveted. Of course, I wanted them in my show."