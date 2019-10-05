Carole and Tuesday Announces Final Netflix Release Date

Carole & Tuesday was one of the many quieter anime releases this year, and it’s pretty surprising considering the pedigree of the staff and creators behind the series. The newest effort heralded by noted anime director Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Space Dandy), the series recently wrapped its final episode in Japan. This means that now fans in the United States will get their chance to see it as the second half of the series is being prepped for its release on Netflix. The first 13 episodes of the series started streaming earlier this Summer, and it won’t be too long of a wait before the next half.

The official Twitter account for the series announced that fans outside of Japan will be able to stream episodes 13-24 of Carole & Tuesday on December 24th. It’s going to be a pretty musical holiday for fans waiting to see the entire series run be available before jumping in themselves.

「キャロル＆チューズデイ」第13話から第24話NETFLIXにて12月24日より全世界配信決定🎉🎉🎉 Episodes 13-24 of CAROLE & TUESDAY will be available worldwide on Netflix from December 24😍😍😍#キャロチュー #CandT pic.twitter.com/zu2GLXrZI1 — ＴＶアニメ「キャロル＆チューズデイ」(公式) (@carole_tuesday) October 3, 2019

The first 13 episodes of Carole & Tuesday are now streaming on Netflix for those interested in getting started before the second half drops toward the end of the year. Like the first 13 episodes, the second half will feature an English dub release alonside its original Japanese. The Japanese voice cast features Miyuri Shimabukuro as Carole, with English vocals by Nai Br.XX, Kana Ichinose as Tuesday, with English vocals by Celeina Ann, Akio Otsuka as Gus, Miyu Irino as Roddy, Sumire Uesaka as Angela, Hiroshi Kamiya as Tao, and Mamoru Miyano as Ertegun.

Shinichiro Watanabe serves as supervising director on the series with Motonobu Hori as director. Further staff includes Eisaku Kubonouchi as original character designer and Tsunenori Saito as character designer. Music for the series is by Mocky. Bones is producing the animation, while FlyingDog is handling music production. Carole & Tuesday is officially described as such:

“Fifty years have passed since mankind began migrating to the new frontier: Mars. It’s an age where most culture is produced by AI, and people are content to be passive consumers. There’s a girl. Scrapping a living in the metropolis of Alba City, she’s working part time while trying to become a musician. She’s always felt like something is missing. Her name is Carole.

There’s a girl. Born to a wealthy family in the provincial town of Herschel City, she dreams of becoming a musician, but nobody around her understands. She feels like the loneliest person in the world. Her name is Tuesday.

A chance meeting brings them together.

They want to sing.

They want to make music.

Together, they feel like they just might have a chance.

The two of them may only create a tiny wave.

But that wave will eventually grow into something larger…”