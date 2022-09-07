Castlevania Cosplay Gets Fierce With Carmilla

Castlevania had introduced fans to a whole new take on the classic video game franchise with its anime debut with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay is showing off just how much Carmilla played a fierce role in how it all went down. While the video game franchise is one of the more notable ones out there, many more fans had been brought into this world thanks to the full animated series debut bringing a whole new kind of life to the Belmont family's struggle against Dracula. There were many dark denizens to fight over the course of the series, but Carmilla had to have been one of the major standout foes.

Carmilla made a major stamp on the series when she first made her debut as a crafty villain clearly ready for a whole different kind of domination, and she got even fiercer as the series rolled on. It kept building up to a point where she ends up with one of the biggest fights in the series overall, and it was only fitting considering just how big of a role she played in the series. Now she's gotten an appropriately as fierce cosplay from artist @roxolana_ridel on Instagram that shows off just how fierce the villain really was! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out Castlevania for yourself, all four seasons of the series are now streaming with Netflix. It's the perfect time to jump into the series too as Netflix is currently working on a new sequel, Castlevania: Nocturne that will pick up from the next generation of the Belmonts seen in the original video game series. ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed Castlevania's final season when it launched, and had the following to say about it:

"Amid the blood and guts, Castlevania takes the opportunity to dive into what it means to be a creature of the night and/or a vampire, which allows for some interesting character development that gives something for fans to mull over in the final moments. Fans of the series will definitely find themselves surprised at where some of their favorite characters end up and which battles actually take place following the build-up of Season 3. It's a tight, action-packed affair that potentially could have used one less episode to bring everything to a close."

You can read the full review here for more if you're inclined to do so, but how did you like Castlevania's anime run with Netflix? How did you like Carmilla's role in it all? What are you hoping to see from the series next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!