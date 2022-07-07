Netflix Celebrates Castlevania's Fifth Anniversary

Castlevania isn't just one of the biggest video game franchises, the story of the Belmont Clan and their eternal struggle against Dracula became one of the biggest animated series on Netflix, with Studio Powerhouse set to return with a new series in Castlevania Nocturne. While the story of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard as a trio of vampire slayers on Netflix has come to an end, the streaming service took the opportunity to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the monster hunters and their four seasons. With Richter Belmont set to take center stage, Castlevania is set for a big change.

The video that Netflix shared was easily one of the biggest battles of the four-season series, with Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard taking the fight directly to Dracula's castle and fighting against hordes of his creatures of the night. It was in this battle that Powerhouse was able to really show off their stuff, as the fight remains one of the most talked about in the show as a whole. While the story of this vampire-hunting trio has come to an end, the story will continue with Richter as the protagonist in Castlevania Nocturne, and we definitely wouldn't be surprised if both Dracula and Alucard, immortal as they are, also make an appearance.

Netflix Geeked shared the Castlevania video on its Official Twitter Account, giving fans the chance to once again dive into one of the biggest battles of the animated series that saw the trio of monster slayers shows off their unique skills in taking down some of Dracula's strongest soldiers:

five years ago, we journeyed to Wallachia and met the unstoppable trio of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard in CASTLEVANIA pic.twitter.com/lO72mzwitf — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 7, 2022

Richter Belmont appeared in the Castlevania video game franchise decades ago, having roles in games such as Castlevania Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. While we don't have an exact release date as to when the franchise will make a comeback on Netflix via Nocturne, there is plenty of material from the streaming service and the animators at Studio Powerhouse to pull from thanks to the Konami franchise. Here's hoping that Nocturne runs for just as long as the original animated series, if not longer.

How will you celebrate the fifth anniversary of the vampire killing series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Castlevania.