Netflix Confirms Castlevania JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Easter Egg

With the arrival of Castlevania’s third season, fans are picking through the episodes to find hidden easter eggs and nods, and Netflix has confirmed an amazing connection between their original anime and the popular franchise that is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Throughout the history of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, we’ve seen our fair share of insane situations and characters, and one of the most essential items to the start of the anime has made its way into the world of Dracula and the Belmonts. With the confirmation of the streaming service, it seems that the two anime worlds have collided!

Warning! We’ll be going into some minor spoilers for the third season of Netflix’s Castlevania so be forewarned if you have yet to bing through the latest adventures of Trevor Belmont and his vampire hunting friends!

Isaac, the devil forger who worked beneath Dracula in the first two seasons, is on a mission to continue his master’s work and eradicate humanity. Along the path of his quest, he encounters a number of humans that make him question his task, one of which is a store owner that offers him an essential item in his journey. The mirror can allow for the viewer to see through it to look at anything they desire in the world and can sometimes even teleport a desired target depending on the strength of said mirror.

As the store owner gives Isaac the mirror as a “gift”, we also see the Stone Mask from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood being held! The Stone Mask, as those fans of the JoJo franchise may know, is responsible for turning Dio Brando into the immortal vampire that went on to plague the Joestar family throughout a number of seasons. While vampires became less of an influence on the anime franchise moving forward, instead focusing on Stands and their users, the Stone Mask remains one of the most recognizable items of the series!

Netflix confirmed that this was indeed the Stone Mask from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure on their Official Twitter Account, linking the two series in an unexpected way:

Okay, who’s gonna write the Jojo x Castlevania crossover fanfiction that gets the Stone Mask from The Collector to the Joestar mansion? https://t.co/WLHi646WBv pic.twitter.com/LzxTmlNtLb — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 7, 2020

The animators at Powerhouse clearly have an affinity for the Hirohiko Araki franchise, and with the third season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure arriving on the streaming service, what better time than now to connect the two series?

