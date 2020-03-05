Castlevania Season 3 Earns Glowing Praise from Fans Online

Today, fans are finally able to reunite with Castlevania after a long wait. Netflix brought the show back for its third season hours ago, and fans are already making their way through the show. After waiting for so long, the rush to check on Trevor Belmont was quick, and it turns out fans are loving the brand-new episodes.

For those who do not know, Castlevania has put out its third season at last. The show made its debut at midnight on March 5, prompting all sorts of people to stay up late and binge the show. Writer Warren Ellis has been plugging the exciting third season for some time, and fans agree the show lives up to its hype.

Of course, ComicBook.com has our own thoughts on the show, and we cannot hype Castlevania any more so. Our own Evan Valentine gave season three a glowing review, writing, "If you were a fan of the first two seasons, this will definitely be a "must watch" for you and improves on the foundation of the series!"

"Castlevania has excelled in the past thanks to its dynamite characterization, bringing the protagonists of the video game franchise to life through the medium of anime and giving them each sharp wits thanks to the writing talents of comic book legend, Warren Ellis, to say nothing of the gorgeous animation from Powerhouse."

From its animation to its characters, season three is getting praise for all the right reasons. As you can see in the slides below, netizens agree this new season was worth the wait they had to endure for it. And as for Ellis, well - the Castlevania writer can expect to be flooded with requests for a fourth season starting today!

Have you gotten the chance to see this new season? What do you think of it?