How Castlevania Season 3 Sets Up Next Season

If you’re like us, you’ve already binged through Castlevania’s third season when it dropped onto Netflix yesterday, but regardless, we’re here to give you the rundown of how the adventures of Trevor, Sypha, Alucard, Carmilla and her brood, Hector, and Isaac set the stage for a potential fourth season. Now, a fourth season has yet to be confirmed but we would imagine that based on the reception to the recent story arc, it’s only a matter of time until we see the trio of vampire hunters make their return.

Warning! We’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory with the rest of this article, so if you have yet to watch Castlevania Season Three in its entirety, steer clear now!

Obviously, we find most of our characters in very different situations at the end of the third season versus the beginning, so let’s rattle down what stories will most likely be touched upon in season four. To start with the heroes of Trevor and Sypha, at the start of the season, the pair of lovers were high on their kill of Dracula, believing themselves to be invincible as they killed monsters across the country side. Unfortunately for them, they come across a town that functions as something of a “pit stop” to travelers, uncovering a plot to unleash the creatures of hell upon the world and bring back Dracula to boot.

With the demons defeated, the pair of slayers find themselves fine physically but drained emotionally as their “fun adventures” have turned sour with the discovery of the darkness that can hide in a man’s heart. While they don’t have a set goal in mind going into a potential fourth season, they’ll certainly be a tad changed from their last experience.

Alucard continues to walk down a path that seems to be taking his character closer and closer to the personality of his father, Dracula. After needing to kill his two “trainees” Taka and Sumi following their betrayal, he has placed their bodies on pikes right outside of his castle, telling the world to leave him to his isolation. Considering how he was losing his mind after a short time at the start, we have to wonder if he’ll be friend or foe with a fourth season.

When it comes to the villains, season three was all about them amassing power. Isaac, the devil forger who worked beneath Dracula, has grown quite a large army, building a city of the damned after destroying a rogue sorcerer on his quest to eradicate humanity.

On the flip side of the coin, Carmilla and her sisters have found a way to control Hector, the other devil forger, who has the ability to create an army of demons at their disposal through subterfuge. With Lenore seducing Isaac and wrapping a ring around his finger that places them under the vampire sisters’ control, we imagine season four will see Isaac’s and Carmilla’s army battling one another for the fate of humanity, with our favorite vampire hunters caught in the middle.

Where do you see season four of Castlevania headed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and vampire hunting!