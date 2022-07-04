Chainsaw Man Anime Expo Panel: Live Blog
The time has come! As the fourth day of Anime Expo kicks off, all eyes are on the Main Stage today! Why is that? Well, Chainsaw Man is here and ready to hype its fall debut with stateside fans in a big way. The packed panel promises to reveal new updates on the anime and even give us some first looks at the series. And of course, ComicBook is here to give you all the details as they happen live...!
Live Updates (1)
It Begins
The panel begins with Kyle Cardine of Crunchyroll coming out on stage. The crowd is going wild from the start as you can imagine. The panel capped early this morning, and the crowd is beyond amped. The rest of the guests start coming out after its first teaser trailer is shown to the world. Hiroshi Seko, the series composer, is joined by Manabu Otsuka, the CEO of MAPPA. Makoto Kimura joins as the executive director and management director at MAPPA.