Danny Phantom Creator Gives Chainsaw Man a Nickelodeon Makeover

When it comes to Nickelodeon, few creators are as well known as Butch Hartman. The animator is responsible for making some of the network's most popular series from The Fairly OddParents to Bunsen Is a Beast. Of course, one of his most popular works remains Danny Phantom, and the show's cult following seems to grow bigger by the day. And in a new video, Hartman shattered anime's fourth wall by bringing Chainsaw Man into his family-friendly series.

As you can see below, Hartman hit up TikTok to show off the crossover after a fan asked him to give Chainsaw Man a go. It was there the artist gave Denji a Nickelodeon makeover, and honestly? The art slaps.

After all, Chainsaw Man is an outlandish idea, and it would be easily interpreted as something slapstick rather than serious. That is how Hartman approaches his take on Chainsaw Man, and it works rather well. You can imagine Danny going ghost to fight this two-bit villain if given the chance. But if the tables were turned, well – you can only imagine how the teen ghost would fair in Tatsuki Fujimoto's universe.

Any fan will admit Chainsaw Man takes place in a bleak world, and Denji shows off its darkest corners. When humanity's biggest fears are turned into bloodthirsty devils, all bets are off when it comes to survival. Danny Phantom might have a leg up against other Devil Hunters thanks to his powers, but his gifts will only get him so far. And if Makima were to face Hartman's hero, you know the battle would be over in a matter of seconds.

What do you make of this wild Chainsaw Man makeover?