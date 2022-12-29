Chainsaw Man Fans Push Back at Petition Asking For a New Anime
When it comes to anime, it seems the industry is all abuzz about Chainsaw Man. If you did not know, the series hit up television this fall, and its season one finale went live earlier this week. The epic end caught everyone's eye, but not every fan was happy with what they got. Some have even gone so far as to petition for a season one redo after taking in the adaptation, and right now?
Well, it seems the fandom is pushing back on the request as a whole. Chainsaw Man did right by most fans, and netizens aren't letting this petition get in the way of new fans finding the anime.
For those curious about the petition's roots, it comes from netizens who would like Chainsaw Man to get a new director. Ryu Nakayama acted as the series' director at Studio MAPPA, and this gig marks their first overall directing gig. According to this petition, fans were not impressed by Nakayama's work despite his time on Jujutsu Kaisen, and they'd like the studio to give Chainsaw Man a fresh start.
Specifically, the petition critiques the show's cinematic direction and its comedic relief. Other notes in the petition roast Denji's performance, but they are not alone. The voice actors behind Toya and Makima are also nitpicked in this petition.
As you can see in the slides below, fans on social media are pretty stunned by the petition. Chainsaw Man was one of this year's most visually complex series along with Mob Psycho 100 and Lycoris Recoil. It seems wild that anyone could dislike the show from a technical point of view, but as of today, the controversial petition at 2,000 signatures. But when you compare that number to the number of people who tuned into Chainsaw Man weekly... well, let's just say it is a drop in the bucket.
That petition to remake the chainsaw man anime is hilarious cuz what more could you want from this adaptation?? God directing each episode??— Oblivious (@oblivibum) December 24, 2022
Someone started a petition to remake the Chainsaw Man anime with a new director.
They even listed their three main criticisms of the anime, including the performance of Denji's VA. 💀
They got 1,000 signatures moments ago. Imagine this hitting local news. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SlAbg8esM0— rin | 蕊凜 (@reinrinn) December 23, 2022
I've just learned about the Chainsaw Man remake petition by Japanese fans and I only have one question.
Where were THESE petitions when actual horrendous adaptations like Berserk 2016 or Tokyo Ghoul happened?— Angra Shadow (@HollowAvenger) December 28, 2022
MAPPA employees who thought they'd get to see their kids once they finished this Chainsaw Man anime, before they get sent back to the animation mines after an online petition reaches 2000 signatures https://t.co/QOuNiFOXWV pic.twitter.com/xkcq9QQdhJ— Foxcade 🦊🇨🇦 (@SuperFoxcade) December 28, 2022
I still don't understand why there's petition to recreate the anime 😶
Anime ; Chainsaw Man pic.twitter.com/8ipw5XYZ1C— Ash (@mxhdxshrxf_) December 29, 2022
Who started that petition to remake the Chainsaw Man Anime? 😭💀 Actually imagine. You are receiving this god level animation and yet somehow also crying that it isn't good enough. Ain't no way bro🤡
Mappa basically said, "Fuck around and find out" 😭🤧pic.twitter.com/e6m4x1rIfL— Platinum Equinox | THE BLADE IS ME ⚔️🎧🌻🎶⌛💫 (@PlatinumEquinox) December 28, 2022
Can y'all believe just a few days ago Nakayama was getting so much hate and threats from even Japanese fans and they were making a petition to remake the anime ☠️.
Man just came back and proved why he's THE ONE for chainsaw man. can't wait for him to do even better on s2. pic.twitter.com/ywdRMEOmcN— kles🕊️⚡ (@klesyeager1) December 27, 2022