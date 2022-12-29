Chainsaw Man Fans Push Back at Petition Asking For a New Anime

When it comes to anime, it seems the industry is all abuzz about Chainsaw Man. If you did not know, the series hit up television this fall, and its season one finale went live earlier this week. The epic end caught everyone's eye, but not every fan was happy with what they got. Some have even gone so far as to petition for a season one redo after taking in the adaptation, and right now?

Well, it seems the fandom is pushing back on the request as a whole. Chainsaw Man did right by most fans, and netizens aren't letting this petition get in the way of new fans finding the anime.

For those curious about the petition's roots, it comes from netizens who would like Chainsaw Man to get a new director. Ryu Nakayama acted as the series' director at Studio MAPPA, and this gig marks their first overall directing gig. According to this petition, fans were not impressed by Nakayama's work despite his time on Jujutsu Kaisen, and they'd like the studio to give Chainsaw Man a fresh start.

Specifically, the petition critiques the show's cinematic direction and its comedic relief. Other notes in the petition roast Denji's performance, but they are not alone. The voice actors behind Toya and Makima are also nitpicked in this petition.

As you can see in the slides below, fans on social media are pretty stunned by the petition. Chainsaw Man was one of this year's most visually complex series along with Mob Psycho 100 and Lycoris Recoil. It seems wild that anyone could dislike the show from a technical point of view, but as of today, the controversial petition at 2,000 signatures. But when you compare that number to the number of people who tuned into Chainsaw Man weekly... well, let's just say it is a drop in the bucket.

What do you make of this petition drama?