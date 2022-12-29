Chainsaw Man: Did Season One Live Up to Expectations?

Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation hit the ground floor running in 2022, easily topping the charts and arguably gaining the title of best new anime of the year. With the season finale recently landing on the small screen, fans are pondering if the first outing in the world of Denji by Studio MAPPA was able to reach the high levels of hype that manga readers had when it came to bringing the events of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga to life.

Currently, MAPPA has yet to reveal a release date for a second season, or if in fact there will be a second season at all. Based on the popularity of the television series, however, it's a surefire bet that we'll see this world of devils make a comeback at some point. If you have yet to dive into Fujimoto's manga series, now might be a good time to give it a look as it might be months, if not years, prior to the Devil Hunters' big comeback.

Reddit User Gino With A Question got the ball rolling on the expectations for Chainsaw Man's anime, listing their list of pros and cons when it came to the long-awaited anime debut of Tatsuki Fujimoto's masterpiece:

While the anime adaptation might take time to create its second season, Chainsaw Man's season finale did leave anime fans with plenty of hints as to what is to come. The final moments of the latest episode hinted at a mysterious door that Denji is told not to open by his departed Pochita, while a mysterious young woman is seen asking Denji if he considers himself to be a "city mouse" or a "Country Mouse".

What did you think of Chainsaw Man's first season? Was it able to live up to your expectations if you followed Denji's tale in the pages of the Shonen's manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.