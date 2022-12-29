Chainsaw Man Announces First Live-Action Project

Chainsaw Man's first anime season is a hit by any definition of the word, and while Studio MAPPA has yet to confirm when or if we'll see a second season following Denji and his fellow Devil Hunter, it would seem that Tatsuki Fujimoto's story is about to receive a live-action adaptation. With the first season having more than its fair share of violence and humor as the tragic tale of the Chainsaw Devil unfolded, the upcoming live-action take will have plenty of moments to adapt.

Many anime series have received live-action stage plays in Japan, with Shonen franchises such as My Hero Academia, Naruto, Bleach, and The Prince of Tennis just being a few examples. Chainsaw Man The Stage is the official name of the upcoming stage play that will arrive in Japan in September and October of next year, with director Fumiya Matsuzaki confirmed to be helming the project. Imagining Denji's story in live-action is quite difficult, considering the wild supernatural threats that the Shonen protagonist has faced in the past, though considering we've seen a Beastars live-action stage play arrive in the past, we could definitely see this Shonen series on the stage.

Chainsaw Play

An Official Twitter Account for the Chainsaw Man live-action stage play has been created and will share future details following this new confirmation that Denji, Aki, Power, and Makima will be hitting the stage, joining series such as Spy x Family and Attack on Titan which have done the same:

MAPPA might not have already confirmed that Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation will receive a second season, though this might be a little bit more due to the fact that the production house has so many projects that are set to hit the small screen next year. Returning to the dark series of Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen, the animation studio has also taken the reins of Vinland Saga for its second season while also introducing the world of Hell's Paradise as well.

Would you love to see Chainsaw Man's live-action stage play hit North America at some point in the future? Do you think we'll see Chainsaw Man's second season somehow land in 2023? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.