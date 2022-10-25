Chainsaw Man Releases Ending 3: Watch

Chainsaw Man is back, and of course, Tuesday has Denji on edge thanks to his comeback. After all, the protagonist has joined an elite team of Devil Hunters, and another threat has come onto Denji's radar. Of course, the release of episode three has the fandom buzzing, and it isn't just because of our Devil Hunters. A new ending has been released, and as you can see above, the reel is epic to say the least.

As promised, Chainsaw Man episode three went live today with a brand-new ending. The sizzle reel features music from Maximum the Hormone, and their track "200 Million Centimetre Long Blades" fits the anime perfectly.

New Endings Each Week

If you have kept up with Chainsaw Man so far, you will know its first season has been ambitious with its endings. Studio MAPPA did confirm each episode this season would get its own ED, after all. So far, three have gone live including Maximum the Hormone, and you can check out the full list of Chainsaw Man tracks below:

"Katagiri 2-oku centimeter" by MAXIMUM THE HORMONE



"ALL KINDS OF KISSES" by ano



"Fight Song" by eve



"Deep Down" by Aimer



"Rendezvous" by Kanaria



"In the Back Room" by syudou



"Violence" by QUEEN BEE



"Time Left" by ZUTOMAYO



"First death" by TK from Ling tosite sigure



"Tablet" by TOOBOE



"CHAINSAW BLOOD" by Vaundy



"DOGLAND" by PEOPLE 1



READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Releases Episode 3 Promo: Watch

Clearly, Chainsaw Man went all out for season one, and that is just looking at its endings. Studio MAPPA is handling the anime adaptation by itself, and so far, fans have nothing but love for Denji's screen debut. From its fight choreography to its color palette, the anime team has nailed Tatsuki Fujimoto's original story, and there is much more to come in season one.

What do you think of this new ending for Chainsaw Man? Which one is your favorite of season one so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.