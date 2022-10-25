Chainsaw Man Releases Episode 3 Promo: Watch

Tuesday has arrived, and of course, that means Denji is ready to step out in a new episode. Chainsaw Man is set to share its third episode today in case you did not know. Now, Studio MAPPA has given us a first look at the release, and "Whereabouts of Nyako" is looking intense to say the least.

As you can see below, a full promo for Chainsaw Man episode three has gone live online. The clip, which appeared on Studio MAPPA's official Twitter, showcases Denji in the midst of battle. And of course, things get bloody when he comes face to face with the massive Bat Devil.

What You Need to Know About Chainsaw Man

Episode three will go live in a matter of hours, and this promo promises big things are coming. Denji will get to go into battle once more, and the preview highlights other familiar faces. Power and Aki will come around in episode three as expected, but Denji will be front and center as usual.

If you need to catch up on Chainsaw Man season one, the show is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The series is being simulcasted across the globe given its hype. And for those wanting to read the manga instead, Tatsuki Fujimoto's series is available online through MangaPlus or the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting. For more details on the series, you can its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

