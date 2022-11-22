Chainsaw Man Releases Episode 7 Promo: Watch

Chainsaw Man has been getting ready for the next big episode of the anime, and now fans have gotten the first idea of what they can expect to see go down next with the promo for Episode 7 of the series! The first season of the anime for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga is now working its way through Denji's first real mission as a devil hunter working with Special Division 4. The group found themselves trapped within a mysterious devil power, and soon it all comes down to Denji needed to get himself eaten in order to try to cut this devil from the inside out.

The previous episode of the anime ended with Denji deciding to completely commit himself to jump into the open mouth of the devil that had trapped them within the hotel in order for a chance to save the others. His plan is to somehow hurt this devil enough from the inside while trying to carve a way out, and the promo for Episode 7 of the series picks up right after his jump as it creates quite the bloody scene. You can check it out below to get hyped for what's next:

How to Watch Chainsaw Man Episode 7

Chainsaw Man's new episodes are dropping on Tuesdays in Japan, and Crunchryoll is streaming these new episodes not long after their initial release. If you wanted to catch up with the rest of the anime's first season as it is so far, you can find the rest of the episodes streaming there as well. As for what to expect from Chainsaw Man's anime run, Crunchyroll teases the series as such:

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man's Anime Pushes Manga Sales to New Heights | Chainsaw Man Fans Spot a Very Dark Secret in Its First Opening

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man' — a man with a devil's heart."

What are you hoping to see go down in Chainsaw Man Episode 7? What are you hoping to see from the rest of the first season overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!