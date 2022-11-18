Chainsaw Man's Anime Pushes Manga Sales to New Heights

Chainsaw Man's first season has reeled countless anime fans in the world of Denji and his dreams of three square meals a day, keeping a roof over his head, and eventually getting a girlfriend. Using the power of the Chainsaw Devil thanks to fusing with his loyal pooch, Pochita, MAPPA's anime adaptation has helped push sales for Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga to new heights as a new report confirms how many copies of the printed story are currently in circulation around the world.

Chainsaw Man's manga has quite the head start over the current events playing out in the anime adaptation, with over one hundred chapters covering the first major story seeing Denji as the main hero. In the current second part of the bloody Shonen series, a new protagonist has taken the reins of the devil-laced tale in Asa Mitaka, a young high schooler who finds herself striking a deal with the War Devil and being sent on a path that will eventually see her fighting against Denji. With Denji's life-changing astronomically as a result of the conclusion of the first chapters of the series, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is certainly making this manga quite unpredictable.

Chainsaw Money

According to Ametalk! TV Program in Japan, there are currently twenty million copies of Chainsaw Man in the world today, with the manga circulation an impressive number considering the fact that there are merely a dozen volumes that have helped in telling the tale of both Denji and Asa.

When last we left Denji in Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, he joined several devil hunters to fight against the Infinity Devil, a supernatural threat that has overtaken a hotel and has trapped our Shonen heroes in an environment from which there is no escape and their biggest danger might be starving to death. At present, Studio MAPPA apparently has six more episodes set to release as part of Chainsaw Man's first season, meaning that we're already halfway through the anime adaptation's initial outing. While MAPPA hasn't confirmed a second season yet, it would be hard to think that the show's popularity won't see new

Do you think Chainsaw Man's manga will continue skyrocketing in sales? Do you think Denji's story has become the biggest new anime series of 2022? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.

Via WSJ Manga