Chainsaw Man Fans Spot a Very Dark Secret in Its First Opening

Chainsaw Man's first season has excelled at introducing anime fans to the tragic tale of Denji, the young man who simply wanted to have a roof over his head and spend his days eating dry bread with his best friend, the Chainsaw Devil known as Pochita. With the opening of the series having so many scenes referencing movies and pop culture, anime fans have spotted a diabolical inclusion that hints at the true relationship behind Denji and Makima as the former tries to forge a life for himself in his new career.

Makima might have given Denji his marching orders but there are countless mysteries surrounding the operative that is assembling unique devil hunters to slay the supernatural forces that are threatening the populace at large. In a past episode, Makima had tasked Denji with taking down the Gun Devil, the major threat responsible for countless deaths and the demise of Aki's family. Fueled by the world's fear of gun violence, the Gun Devil has become the strongest devil in the world today, so it will be no easy feat for Denji to take him down despite his own strength as the Chainsaw Devil.

Chainsaw Parasite

Tik Tok User Glimmer Void shared the interesting fact that the slug that is featured in Chainsaw Man's opening is a parasite known as the Leuchochloridium Paradoxum, which will take over snail's minds, getting them killed to be eaten by birds in a terrifying parallel to the head of the devil hunters:

Makima wasn't featured in the latest anime adaptation episode, with Denji and his friends trapped in a hotel that is being controlled by the Infinity Devil. With Denji, Aki, Power, and their cohorts finding themselves potentially facing starvation while fighting this creepy new threat, the Infinity Devil simply wants one thing from the devil hunters, to offer the Chainsaw Devil up to it on a silver platter. With the finale seeing Denji agreeing to sacrifice himself, expect things to get quite bloody as Chainsaws meets Infinity.

What do you think of this terrifying foreshadowing? Do you think Chainsaw Man will be the anime to beat for 2022? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.